BRIEF-Celgene says Q3 growth rate mainly volume driven - conf call

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Celgene Corp -
* Says q3 growth rate was predominantly volume driven: conf call
* Celgene says Abraxane is maintaining its position the U.S. with stable market share in breast, lung and pacreatic cancer: conf call
* Celgene says Pomalyst continues to grow in spite of some competitive pressure in certain patients : conf call
* Celgene says they are confident that experimental Crohn's disease drug GED-301 will be transformational for patient care: conf call
* Celgene says multiple catalysts ahead give co high confidence in ability to deliver on 2017 and 2020 targets: conf call
* Celgene says high confidence in Otezla market launches in 2017 in geographies such as Wales and Japan; U.S. market continues to grow: conf call Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.