Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Yahoo! Inc
* received 12,666 global total government data requests during the first 6 months of this year
* received 688 total government data requests from india during first 6 months of this year
* received 1,654 total government data requests from germany during first 6 months of this year
* got 9,408 total government specified accounts requests in united states from jan 1-june 30; total government data requests in the u.s of 4,709
* received 163 global emergency disclosure requests in first 6 months of 2016, of which 74 percent requests resulted in disclosure of data
* Received 1,282 total government data requests from united kingdom during first 6 months of this year
* Disclosed content for 1,115 requests from united states during first 6 months of this year Source (bit.ly/2dOP9ns) Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.