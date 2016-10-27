BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco says seeing a shift in mix away from offshore to land - conf call

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 National Oilwell Varco Inc: Conference call
* National Oilwell Varco - seeing a shift in mix away from offshore, which really dominated order books for the last decade-plus, to land in 2017, 2018
* "Rig after market will continue to face near term headwinds"
* National Oilwell Varco - sees mid single digit revenue decline in the rig after market segment in q4, margins to compress 200 basis points
* National Oilwell Varco - "our outlook for demand for land rigs is much brighter"
* National Oilwell Varco - "we believe 2017 will see meaningful resumption in demand and equipment"
* National Oilwell Varco - says expects q4 rig revenues to decline in the mid single digit percentage range
* National Oilwell Varco says expects rig margins to fall a few 100 basis points in the Q4
* National Oilwell Varco -"growth in North America land and Middle East have been a welcome relief, and we are optimistic about activity in Russia"
* National Oilwell Varco - says estimates that it captured about $240-$250 million of forecast $400 million in annualized cost savings during Q3
* National Oilwell Varco says have closed or are closing 286 facilities. "The number of facilities we are closing now is starting to flatten out a bit"
* Says has ample inventory to respond to customers' needs
* Says expects continued headwinds in certain international markets to offset U.S. growth Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.