2016年 10月 27日

BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group - ceo David Jaffe's FY 2016 total compensation $4.63 mln

Oct 27 Ascena Retail Group Inc

* Ascena retail group inc - CEO David Jaffe's FY 2016 total compensation $4.63 million versus $5.98 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2eJGiVE Further company coverage:

