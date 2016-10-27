版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 23:38 BJT

BRIEF-Union Bankshares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share

Oct 27 Union Bankshares Corp :

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share

* New dividend amount is a 5.3% per share increase from prior quarter's and prior year's quarterly dividend level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐