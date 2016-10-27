BRIEF-Barclays is trying to cap U.S. mortgage penalty at $2 bln- Bloomberg,citing source

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
* Barclays Plc is trying to draw line at $2 billion in penalties to settle U.S. investigation into its sale of mortgage securities- Bloomberg,citing source
* Justice department's starting point for negotiations wasn't disclosed but was less than $14 billion - Bloomberg,citing source
* Size of the potential penalty has since been reduced in the Barclays negotiation - Bloomberg,citing source Source (bloom.bg/2eQrcP9)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.