BRIEF-Barclays is trying to cap U.S. mortgage penalty at $2 bln- Bloomberg,citing source

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Barclays Plc is trying to draw line at $2 billion in penalties to settle U.S. investigation into its sale of mortgage securities- Bloomberg,citing source

* Justice department's starting point for negotiations wasn't disclosed but was less than $14 billion - Bloomberg,citing source

* Size of the potential penalty has since been reduced in the Barclays negotiation - Bloomberg,citing source Source (bloom.bg/2eQrcP9)