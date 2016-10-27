版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-Vine says they will be discontinuing mobile app in coming months- blog

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Vine says in the coming months we'll be discontinuing the mobile app-blog Source (bit.ly/2ezCOr9)

