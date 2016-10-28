BRIEF-Cementos Portland and FFC approve corporate operation in Giant

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 28 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA :
* Says its board of directors and the board of directors of Fomento de Construcciones e Contratas (FCC) have approved a corporate operation in Giant, a unit of Cementos Portland Valderrivas (CPV) in the US
* The boards have approved share capital increase in Giant totaling $220 million, to be subscribed by Elementia SA de CV
* The boards have approved Elementia to give Giant a $305 million loan; capitalization of Giant's loans of about $66 million provided by CPV and FCC
* Says Giant to use loans for repayment of debt totaling $540 million
* Following the operations Elementia to control 55 percent of Giant and CPV to keep 45 percent
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
