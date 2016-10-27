版本:
BRIEF-Bank of America declares quarterly dividend of $0.075/share

Oct 27 Bank Of America Corp

* Board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on bank of america common stock of $0.075 per share

Source text - bit.ly/2dM8D0I

