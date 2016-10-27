版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-ExxonMobil eyes setting up large-scale trading division- FT, citing sources

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Oil downturn is prompting Exxon to consider establishing trading division that trades producers' crude and refined products- FT, citing sources Source (on.ft.com/2ezK3Q3)

