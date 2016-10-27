版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-Time Warner sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share

Oct 27 Time Warner Inc :

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

