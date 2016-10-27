BRIEF-Nissan eyes sale of Calsonic Kansei stake to KKR - Nikkei

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Nikkei:
* Nissan eyes sale of Calsonic Kansei stake to KKR - Nikkei
* Nissan Motor has solidified plans to sell its interest in group autoparts maker Calsonic Kansei to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts - Nikkei
* KKR intends to acquire all outstanding Calsonic Kansei shares, including Nissan's 41.6% stake, via a tender offer - Nikkei
* The total purchase price for KKR to acquire all outstanding Calsonic Kansei shares could reach around 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion) - Nikkei
* Nissan plans to grant preferential negotiating rights to KKR - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2eJWfLA) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.