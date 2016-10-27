版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 01:13 BJT

BRIEF-CenturyLink is in advanced talks to merge with Level 3 Communications- CNBC, citing DJ

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* CenturyLink is in advanced talks to merge with Level 3 Communications- CNBC,citing DJ

