BRIEF-Aetna adds Sarepta's DMD drug Exondys 51 to its coverage effective Novemeber 1,2016

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Aetna adds Sarepta's DMD drug Exondys 51 to its coverage effective Novemeber 1,2016 Source (aet.na/2eR7liT)

