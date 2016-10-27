BRIEF-LinkedIn qtrly GAAP diluted eps $0.06

Oct 27 LinkedIn Corp
* Qtrly GAAP diluted eps was $0.06
* Linkedin corp qtrly talent solutions revenue increased 24%
year-over-year to $623 million
* Qtrly Non-GAAP diluted eps was $1.18
* Qtrly marketing solutions revenue increased 26%
year-over-year to $175 million
* Linkedin corp qtrly gaap net income attributable to common
stockholders was $9 million; gaap diluted eps was $0.06
* Linkedin corp qtrly premium subscriptions revenue
increased 17% year-over-year to $162 million
* Linkedin corp - linkedin continues to expect microsoft
transaction to close prior to end of 2016
* Linkedin corp -in q3 hiring contributed $556 million in
revenue, up 21% year-over-year
* Linkedin corp - in light of pending merger, linkedin will
not be updating its outlook for fiscal 2016
* Linkedin corp - in light of pending merger, linkedin will
not be hosting a conference call for its q3 2016 business
results
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $959.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
