BRIEF-Barrett Business Services entered stipulation

Oct 27 Barrett Business Services Inc
* Entered into a stipulation and agreement of settlement
dated as of Oct. 26, 2016
* Settlement to settle action brought against company, CEO,
former CFO in 2014
* Settlement intended to fully, forever resolve, and dismiss
with prejudice action and all claims
* Settlement calls for payment in cash of $12.0 million into
escrow
* $8.7 million will be paid by company s insurance carriers
and approximately $3.3 million will be paid by company
* Expects to record a pre-tax charge of approximately $3.3
million in Q3 of 2016
* Will pay its portion of settlement with available
resources, which it expects to occur in Q4 of 2016
* Class action purports to have been brought on behalf of
all stockholders based on alleged violations of federal
securities laws
