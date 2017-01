Oct 27 City Office REIT Inc

* City Office REIT - on Oct 26, exercised its option to increase its borrowing capacity under restated credit agreement from $75 mln to $100 million - SEC filing

* City Office REIT Inc - credit agreement has a maturity date of June 26, 2018, which may be extended to June 26, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2eWDe7W) Further company coverage: