Oct 27 Nxp Semiconductors Nv

* Nxp semiconductors - nxp will be obligated to pay to qualcomm termination fee equal to $1.25 billion in cash if nxp to enters into superior proposal

* Nxp semiconductors-qualcomm is obligated to pay nxp a termination compensation equal to $2 billion in cash if deal does not get antitrust approvals