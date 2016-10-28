版本:
BRIEF-Jaguar announces growth exploration initiative focusing on brownfield exploration pipeline

Oct 27 Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar announces major growth exploration initiative focusing on brownfield exploration pipeline and mine life extension

* Jaguar Mining Inc says over next 12 months, company expects to invest up to US$8 million in exploration and growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

