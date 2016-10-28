版本:
BRIEF-Tripadvisor says received license to provide and sell travel-related services to Cuba

Oct 27 Tripadvisor Inc

* Tripadvisor - received license from U.S. treasury department's office of foreign assets control to provide and sell travel-related services to Cuba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

