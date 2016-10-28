版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五

BRIEF-Tetragon declares Q3 dividend of $0.1675 per share

Oct 28 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Declares a dividend of $0.1675 (16.75 cents) per share in respect of Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

