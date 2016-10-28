版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-LP announces mill exchange to increase siding capacity

Oct 28 Louisiana-Pacific Corp

* LP announces mill exchange to increase siding capacity

* Says reached an agreement with norbord inc to exchange OSB mills in Quebec, Canada

* Says asset exchange is expected to be complete in early November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

