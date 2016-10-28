版本:
BRIEF-California First National Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.19

Oct 28 California First National Bancorp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* California First National Bancorp says total interest income for Q1 increased 16% to $7.2 million from $6.2 million for Q1 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

