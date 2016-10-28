BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports third quarter and 9-month production results

Oct 28 Teranga Gold Corp

* Teranga Gold reports third quarter and 9-month production

* Teranga Gold says on track to achieve our 2016 outlook for production of between 200,000 and 215,000 ounces

* Teranga Gold says qtrly profit attributable to shareholders of teranga per share $0.03

* Teranga Gold says qtrly gold produced 49,481 oz versus 32,956 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: