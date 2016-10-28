版本:
BRIEF-Ellie Mae says Edgar Luce to resign from position of Chief Financial Officer

Oct 28 Ellie Mae Inc

* Ellie Mae Inc says Edgar Luce notified company of his intention to resign from position of Chief Financial Officer

* Ellie Mae Inc says intends to retain Luce in an advisory capacity after effective date through Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

