公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日

BRIEF-Expedia comments on potential Trivago IPO

Oct 28 Expedia Inc

* Expedia Inc says it does not presently anticipate that it would sell any of its Trivago shares in any initial public offering, should it occur

* Expedia Inc - During Q2 2016, co and founders of Trivago "agreed not to exercise our respective put/call rights"

* Expedia Inc says co and founders of trivago agreed to instead postpone the window while parties explore feasibility of ipo of Trivago shares Source text: (bit.ly/2dOhe3l) Further company coverage:

