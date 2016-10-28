版本:
BRIEF-Norbord qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share

Oct 28 Norbord Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.64

* Qtrly sales $453 million versus $378 million

* Devaluation of pound sterling following referendum will remain a currency translation headwind in near term

* Norbord may purchase up to 4.3 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

