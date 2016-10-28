BRIEF-Norbord qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Norbord Inc
* Qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.64
* Qtrly sales $453 million versus $378 million
* Devaluation of pound sterling following referendum will remain a currency translation headwind in near term
* Norbord may purchase up to 4.3 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.