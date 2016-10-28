BRIEF-Regeneron advised by Sanofi that manufacturing deficiencies have been raised by U.S. FDA

Oct 28 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron says it was advised by its collaborator, Sanofi, that manufacturing deficiencies have been raised by U.S. FDA during inspection of a Sanofi facility

* Regeneron pharmaceuticals says sarilumab biologics license application with U.S. FDA expected action date of October 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* Regeneron says given CGMP status of Sanofi's facility is under review by FDA, it is unclear how situation may impact timing of potential approval of sarilumab

* Regeneron says FDA has completed a pre-approval inspection of regeneron's sarilumab manufacturing facility

* Regeneron says deficiencies raised by FDA during good manufacturing practice inspection of sanofi facility that conducts 'fill and finish' activities for sarilumab

* Regeneron says no form 483 was issued in connection with inspection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: