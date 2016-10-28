版本:
BRIEF-Pioneer Power Solutions says abatement granted for $1.2 mln in accrued penalties

Oct 28 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc

* Internal revenue service granted abatement for $1.2 million in accrued penalties related to delinquent federal payroll tax obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

