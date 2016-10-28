版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Wingstop enters into agreement with Colowing S.A. De C.V.

Oct 28 Wingstop Inc

* Wingstop Inc- Entered into international expansion agreement with Colowing S.A. De C.V.

* Wingstop Inc- Agreement to open 30 locally operated franchise locations in Colombia and Panama over next five years, starting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐