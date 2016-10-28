BRIEF-Hershey CEO- Expect FY capex to be at low end of $265 mln-$275 mln range

Oct 28 Hershey
* CEO on conf call - given uncertain outlook in
international markets over near term, will continue to assess
investment mix across the enterprise
* CEO on conf call - Q3 net sales in India declined versus
year-ago period due to discontinuance of the edible oil business
* CEO on conf call - in China the modern trade hyper market
environment continues to be challenging
* Estimate that our e-commerce business has about 10 percent
share of market in China, look to build on that, driven by
singles day in november
* CFO- expect advertising and related consumer marketing
expense will increase in fourth quarter
* CFO- total advertising and related consumer marketing
expense declined about 9.6 percent in third quarter
* CFO- 2016 China gross sales forecast to decline, but net
sales expected to increase as don't anticipate same level of
direct trade, returns, discounts allowances as last year
* CFO- expect full-year capex to be at low end of our $265
million to $275 million range
* COO- snacking is growing faster than total food market and
within that seeing a lot of growth in indulgent snacking, "think
it's a real opportunity"
* Taken over from Brazil JV, now have control over our
distribution there and seeing great results from that, even
given difficult operating environment
* CEO- think people across all income levels beginning to
spend a little bit more confidently than they have before
* CEO- "there's evidence that the consumer ... Is having a
greater frequency in the store"
