2016年 10月 28日

BRIEF-Xylem entered into a 12-month eur 150,000,000 term loan facility

Oct 28 Xylem Inc

* Says on Oct. 24, Xylem Europe GmbH, entered into a 12-month eur 150,000,000 term loan facility

* Xylem inc says term facility will mature 12 months after date on which loan is made - SEC filing

* Xylem says term facility is to be used to partially finance co's acquisition of all of direct and indirect subsidiaries of sensus worldwide limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

