BRIEF-Saudi Aramco confirms it unveiled corruption case associated with Embraer

Oct 28 Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE:

* Saudi Aramco confirms it unveiled a corruption case associated with Embraer

* Former Saudi Aramco employee was involved in receiving a bribe in return for facilitating the purchase of three aircrafts from Embraer

* Concurrently Saudi Aramco suspended all business dealings with Embraer since that time

* co has ceased all future dealings with Embraer and excluded them from any future business; the company is taking appropriate legal measures against Embraer over the aforementioned violations

* co has ceased all future dealings with Embraer and excluded them from any future business; also taking legal measures against Embraer Source (bit.ly/2eCUimD)