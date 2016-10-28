BRIEF-Saudi Aramco confirms it unveiled corruption case associated with Embraer

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE:
* Saudi Aramco confirms it unveiled a corruption case associated with Embraer
* Former Saudi Aramco employee was involved in receiving a bribe in return for facilitating the purchase of three aircrafts from Embraer
* Concurrently Saudi Aramco suspended all business dealings with Embraer since that time
* co has ceased all future dealings with Embraer and excluded them from any future business; the company is taking appropriate legal measures against Embraer over the aforementioned violations
* co has ceased all future dealings with Embraer and excluded them from any future business; also taking legal measures against Embraer Source (bit.ly/2eCUimD)
DUBAI, Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc on Saturday and reactivated an old account.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.