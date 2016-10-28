版本:
BRIEF-Imprimis Pharma says registers its New Jersey facility with the FDA

Oct 28 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Imprimis pharmaceuticals registers its new jersey facility with the fda as an outsourcing facility

* Imprimis pharmaceuticals - facility is expected to begin manufacturing as an outsourcing facility in dec 2016, dispensing medications in early q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

