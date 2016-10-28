版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Sientra reaches preliminary settlement of class action litigation

Oct 28 Sientra Inc

* sientra reaches preliminary settlement of shareholder class action litigation

* Says pursuant to terms of settlement, defendants will cause to be paid $10.9 million

* Sientra Inc - parties intend to file stipulation of settlement and joint motions for preliminary approval promptly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐