版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Accuride urges shareholders to vote for Crestview's all-cash deal

Oct 28 Accuride Corp

* Accuride sends letter to shareholders and recommends a vote "for" the value-creating, all cash Crestview transaction

* Accuride Corp says urges company's shareholders to vote for Crestview's all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐