BRIEF-Barnes & Noble enters into agreement with former CEO

Oct 28 Barnes & Noble Inc

* Barnes & Noble Inc - Entered into a release agreement ith its former Chief Executive Officer, Ronald D. Boire

* Barnes & Noble - Boire, co agreed to release claims against each other in connection with his termination of employment in exchange for a cash payment

* Barnes & Noble - In connection with execution of release agreement, Boire agreed to forfeit all equity awards that were granted to him by co- SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2e4e4H2) Further company coverage:

