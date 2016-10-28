版本:
BRIEF-Opexa Therapeutics says failed in mid-stage study

Oct 28 Opexa Therapeutics Inc

* Opexa therapeutics inc - on oc 28, co announced top-line results from its phase 2b "abili-t" clinical trial

* Opexa therapeutics inc - tcelna did not meet primary endpoint of reduction in brain volume change

* Tcelna did not meet secondary endpoint of reduction of rate of sustained disease progression Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

