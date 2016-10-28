版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Poet technologies confirms C$12.5 million public offering of units

Oct 28 Poet Technologies Inc

* Poet technologies confirms c$12.5 million public offering of units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

