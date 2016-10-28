版本:
BRIEF-Scripps Networks and Tribune Media extend food network partnership agreement

Oct 28 Scripps Networks Interactive Inc

* Scripps Networks Interactive and Tribune Media extend food network partnership agreement

* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc - financial terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

