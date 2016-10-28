版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Tompkins Financial sets regular qtrly cash dividend of $0.45/shr

Oct 28 Tompkins Financial Corp

* Tompkins Financial Corporation increases cash dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 2.3 percent

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐