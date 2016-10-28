版本:
BRIEF-Collector signs financing agreement with European corporate group

Oct 28 Collector AB :

* Signs financing agreement with large European corporate group

* Total volume amounts to 1.15 billion Swedish crowns ($127.4 million)

* Complete agreements are expected within a few weeks

* Proposed agreement has a term of three years and begins to apply in February 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2dT6ewB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0275 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

