公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日

BRIEF-Abaxis sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share

Oct 28 Abaxis Inc

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share

* Abaxis inc says increased dividend by approximately 17%, to $0.14 from its prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

