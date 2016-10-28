版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Dow Chemical files for potential debt shelf

Oct 28 Dow Chemical Co

* Dow Chemical Co - Files for potential debt shelf, size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2fe0tzx) Further company coverage:

