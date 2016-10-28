版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Goodyear says Q4 unit volume will be about flat YOY

Oct 28 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :

* Q4 unit volume will be about flat year-over-year - conf call

* Expect 2016 volume growth of 1-2 percent - conf call

* Sees higher raw material costs in 2017 - conf call

* The U.S. commercial truck industry continues to be affected by weak (original equipment) volumes - conf call Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐