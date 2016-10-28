版本:
BRIEF-Mondelz Global LLC conducts nationwide voluntary recall of Oreo Fudge Cremes product sold in the U.S.

Oct 28 Mondelez International Inc :

* Mondelz Global LLC conducts nationwide voluntary recall of Oreo Fudge Cremes product sold in the U.S.

* Nationwide voluntary recall Oreo Fudge Cremes product due to milk allergen not being declared in ingredient list

* Recall is limited exclusively to Oreo Fudge Cremes product, Original and Mint varieties (11.3 oz. packages of both) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

