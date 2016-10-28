版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Theratechnologies says Phase III study results show Ibalizumab reduced viral load in patients with multi-drug resistant hiv-1

Oct 28 Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies -phase iii study primary endpoint results show ibalizumab significantly reduced viral load in patients with multi-drug resistant hiv-1

* Announced additional results related to primary endpoint of ibalizumab phase iii pivotal study, tmb-301

* Theratechnologies-Topline results of safety,secondary efficacy endpoints for 24-week treatment period for ibalizumab will be announced in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

