BRIEF-Payment Data Systems reports transaction processing volumes for Q3

Oct 28 Payment Data Systems Inc :
* Payment Data Systems announces transaction processing
volumes for the third quarter of 2016
* Payment Data Systems Inc says Q3 2016 credit card
processing volumes decreased 2 pct compared to same time period
in 2015
* Payment Data Systems Inc says credit card dollars
processed during Q3 of 2016 decreased 9 pct compared to same
time period in 2015
* Payment Data Systems Inc - electronic check transaction
(ach) volumes during Q3 of 2016 were down 15 pct over same time
period in 2015
* Payment Data Systems- total dollars processed for exceeded
$759.3 million, representing highest quarterly total dollars
processed to date for 2016
