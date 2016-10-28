BRIEF-Oncogenex says will cut about 55 pct of company's workforce

Oct 28 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Oncogenex - on October 25, 2016, committed to a
restructuring of a portion of company's workforce
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently anticipates
incurring total restructuring costs of approximately $1.4
million
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects restructuring
to be substantially complete in Q1 of 2017
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals - as part of restructuring, will
eliminate 16 positions, representing approximately 55 pct of the
company's workforce
* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals- continuing to review potential
impact of restructuring, is unable to estimate additional
restructuring costs at this time
Source text : (bit.ly/2eEoMov)
Further company coverage: