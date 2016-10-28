版本:
BRIEF-A Schulman announces CEO Joseph M. Gingo's total compensation

Oct 28 A Schulman Inc -

* CEO Joseph M. Gingo's 2016 total compensation was $526,574 versus $8.9 million - SEC filing Source text:[bit.ly/2ejLa3t] Further company coverage:

